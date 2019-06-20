2019 US Senior Open activities kick off Monday for the whole family

The U.S. Senior Open on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame kicks off next Thursday, but activities for the whole family begin Monday.

“This is a national championship, it's a USGA event,” said Steve Nieman, the championship director. “It's never been in this area, and it's highly unlikely in our lifetime that it'll come back to this area, just because it moves around the country to different places, very exclusive places.”

That's why Nieman says families across Michiana should take advantage of the event taking place right here at home. He also said it's about so much more than just golf.

“The golf kind of takes care of itself. We'll crown a champion regardless on Sunday, June 30. What we try to do is to create experiences,” he said. “It's designed to put people in a really fun environment and then to be able to enjoy the game.”

Monday kicks off with a special Military Appreciation Ceremony at 1 p.m. at hole No. 12.

All military members get in free during the championship week and their friends and family receive tickets at half price.

Then on Tuesday, there will be a junior exhibition at 4 p.m. on the driving range featuring Esteban Toledo and Fred Funk, the 2009 Senior Open champ.

“They'll do some fun interaction between the two of them, they'll get kids involved,” Nieman said. “There's some interactivity relative to the game, but then there's some life skill things that they will talk about. They will be very entertaining, the two of them together.”

There will be a spot for kids' activities right by the entrance to the golf course, where the First Tee of Michiana will be teaching kids golf and life lessons.

“Our youth policy is 18 and under get in free all week, so you can bring up to nine kids,” Nieman said. “If you have nine kids and you want to bring them all out, they all get in free, mom and dad pay and you can really take a walk on a spectacular piece of property here.”

You can buy tickets to the championship at the championship's website or at the gate.

Parking is complementary for the event at White Field on the corner of Douglas Road and Juniper Road.

