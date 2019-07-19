2019 Race for YMCA

Tomorrow is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Benton Harbor St. Joseph YMCA.

On 16 News Now Lindsay Stone was joined by Kayla Foster, Marketing Coordinator, and Amanda Paine, Youth Sports and Family Programs Director, with more information on how you can still get involved in the Race for YMCA

"It's the largest fundraiser of the year of the Benton Harbor St. Joseph YMCA and the funds for this go to our annual campaign which helps offsets costs of programs for kids in the community so that way we can make sure to open those Y programs to everyone that would like to attend," Foster said.

The race course runs through beautiful downtown St. Joe along the St. Joseph River and Lake Michigan.

You can register the day of the race at the Margaret B Upton Arboretum. The cost is $25 per person regardless of age.

Races start at 8:30 AM.

