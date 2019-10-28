2019 Beer Wars putting the spotlight on northern Indiana craft breweries

Beer Wars will be the focus of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission's fifth campaign to highlight the best dining and drinks Indiana's "Cool North" has to offer.

Thirteen northern Indiana breweries competed to be the favorite during this year's Beer Wars

You're encouraged to sip responsibly.

These brewers are getting a taste of their competition ... literally.

“It's our Excelsior Pumpkin Ale. It's our seasonal, and we've done it for the last three years,” Zorn Brew brewer Chris Reisetter said.

“This is an old fashioned-inspired barley wine,” Ruhe 152 brewer Dave Michael said.

They're meeting at the aptly named Brewery Lodge in Michigan City to celebrate a half-decade of Food Wars competitions that puts the spotlight on hometown favorites, and this is the year of the pint.

“I was really excited to work with our breweries this time around. I'm a big beer drinker, so this is just right up my alley,” Northern Indiana Tourism Marketing Director Robby Bearss said.

Bearss says he's always been interested in getting breweries involved with Food Wars, but he never had enough breweries in the area. Until now.

“It's having lasting impact, and you talk to any of our Food Wars winners, from pizza wars to breakfast wars, taco wars -- we've just had a lasting impact on these businesses,” Bearss said.

Many of the beer masters are just as interested in the camaraderie from others who share a passion for brewing as they are in winning.

“You know, every brewery is so different, from the beer to the food to the vibe. I mean, we're all doing our own little thing, and it gives people options to go to now. So, I think people can support all locations,” Wedgewood Brewing Co. brewer Cody Higgins said.

You're encouraged to give some of these breweries a try so you can vote for your favorite. You can vote by heading to indianascoolnorth.com/beerwars through Monday, Nov. 4.

Here is the list of participating breweries by county:

Porter County:

-Four Fathers

-Ironwood

-Chesterton Brewery

La Porte County:

-Burn ‘Em

-Zorn Brew

St. Joe County:

-South Bend Brew

-Crooked Ewe

-Evil Czech

-Studebaker Brewing

-Bare Hands Brewery

Elkhart County:

-Iechyd Da

-Wedgewood

-Ruhe 152

