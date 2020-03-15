20 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

The Michigan Department Health and Human Services announced Sunday night that 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 53.

The cases include:

• Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.

• Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.

• Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

• Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

• Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.

• Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19

• Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

• Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

• Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

• Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.

• St. Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

• Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.

• Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.

• Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.

• Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.

• Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.

There have not been any cases confirmed in Southwest Michigan.