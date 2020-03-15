20 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -- The Michigan Department Health and Human Services announced Sunday night that 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 53.
The cases include:
• Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.
• Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.
• Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
• Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
• Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.
• Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19
• Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
• Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
• Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
• Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.
• St. Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
• Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.
• Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.
• Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.
• Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.
• Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.
There have not been any cases confirmed in Southwest Michigan.