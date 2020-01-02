2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

Chicago police say two toddlers are dead after a woman stabbed her father, left one of the children in a bathtub and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with the other child.

Police say the woman was found on the ground early Thursday with her 1-year-old son as her father lay bleeding in the apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Police say the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub at the apartment.

Police say both children were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition at another hospital.

