2 teens wounded by gunfire in Elkhart

Two teens were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon, and Elkhart police are asking for help with the investigation.

At 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Garfield and Benham avenues for the sound of gunfire. They found shell casing in the 300 block of Garfield.

Officers then found 18-year-old Kevon Coleman in the 900 block of Benham with a gunshot wound to the arm. That victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Officers found another victim in the 1000 block of Benham Court. The 15-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, the tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

