2 teens charged with murder in South Bend shooting

Two teens have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier this year in South Bend.

Seventeen-year-old Charles Douglas was arrested last night and is in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Seventeen-year-old Juan Rojas is also charged in the shooting. He's currently in the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections on another matter and will soon return to St. Joseph County.

Ruben Waters was found dead in a car in a driveway off the alley behind the 1300 block of West Washington on Feb. 25.

At first, police thought Waters was sleeping in the car until they took a closer look.

Both Douglas and Rojas are facing murder charges.

