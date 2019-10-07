2 teens arrested for breaking into Berrien County cars

Police say they arrested two teenagers who are believed to be behind several illegal vehicle entries in Berrien County.

Eighteen-year-old Charles Elontae-Chavonteru Jones and a 16-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because of his age were arrested Monday morning in St. Joseph Township, according to a release from the St. Joseph Township Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to the area of Brownway Road for reports of people entering or trying to enter vehicles. The caller reportedly showed police surveillance video.

An officer eventually saw the two suspects, both of whom ran away before a Berrien County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit found them hiding in a wooded area near Seneca Road and Cherokee Trail.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Berrien County Jail. The juvenile suspect was released into his mother's custody.

Police say they believe Jones and the other teen were behind "numerous incidents of vehicles being entered," but they still warn residents to lock vehicles, do not leave valuable items in them and report suspicious activity.

