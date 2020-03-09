2 teenagers in custody after shots first at Chicago officers

Chicago police say two teenage boys were taken into custody after allegedly firing shots Sunday night at officers.

Police say the boys, ages 14 and 16, were taken into custody after they allegedly began running into an alley and shot at officers where who called to the scene on a report of a person with a gun.

No one was injured and police did not return fire.

Police say two weapons were recovered at the scene on Chicago's west side.

That shooting followed a shooting Sunday morning where an off-duty Chicago police officer had to dodge gunshots on the city's north side.

3/9/2020 9:36:44 AM (GMT -4:00)

