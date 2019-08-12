2 suspects fire weapons during armed robbery of Niles gas station

Two suspects accused of robbing a Niles gas station Sunday night allegedly fired their semi-automatic weapons both inside and outside the business.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The armed robbery happened at 11:52 p.m. at the Admiral Gas Station in the 600 block of Chicago Road, according to a release from the Niles Police Department.

Two men reportedly came into the gas station wearing gloves and clothing concealing their faces. Both had semi-automatic firearms and approached the clerk, taking cash from the drawer before running away.

Police did not specify in what context, but both suspects reportedly fired their weapons inside and outside the gas station.

Police are investigating the robbery and ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404.

People who wish to submit anonymous tips may do so by visiting tipsoft.com or texting a tip to 274637 with the keyword "tipnilespd."

