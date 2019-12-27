2 semis crash on Toll Road; helicopter called for entrapped driver

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a two-semitrailer crash in LaGrange County Friday night.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 115.5 on the Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner confirmed in a text. That is about 5 miles west of the Howe exit.

A helicopter was requested to transport one of the semitrailer drivers, who reportedly was entrapped.

Both directions of traffic were closed, according to a tweet from the Indiana Toll Road. That was reportedly to allow the helicopter to land.

This is a developing story.


