2 proposed tax abatement projects could bring 200 jobs to South Bend

The consolidation plans of a plastic products manufacturer promise to bring 120 jobs to South Bend.

Kruger Plastics is seeking a tax abatement for the $4 million project. The company would invest $1 million in building improvements and $3 million in new equipment.

The tax abatement would result in temporarily reduced property taxes for the business.

Kruger's plans are to consolidate two existing Michigan plants in Galien and Bridgman to a new South Bend site in the 5600 block of Cleveland Road.

Ninety jobs would be transferred to the South Bend site, while 30 new jobs would be created.

Meanwhile, the Five Corners neighborhood south of the University of Notre Dame campus is poised for a comeback with a tax abatement of its own.

Five Corners LLC wants to develop a $4.3 million mixed-use building at 1132 South Bend Ave. The company was formed to accumulate property at the Five Corners site of State Road 23, Eddy, Corby and Howard streets.

It is estimated the mixed-use project would create 80 new jobs in three years.

On an application for tax abatement, a company official said the project is necessary to jump-start economic growth on properties that have been stagnant for more than 20 years and that there is demand for mixed-use space that is not in nearby Innovation Park.

