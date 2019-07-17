2 people killed in Tuesday's Granger crash identified

We now know the names of two people who died in Tuesday's crash on State Road 23 in Granger.

In addition to the two people who died, two others were taken to the hospital following the head-on crash.

Police say a white Toyota truck driven by 70-year-old Robert Frisbie was headed south near Chestnut. Frisbie reportedly was driving curb to curb across five lanes before crossing the center line and hitting a brown GMC Sierra truck head-on.

Frisbie was pronounced dead on scene. His female passenger, 60-year-old Rene Sterling, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The 19-year-old driver of the Sierra and his 17-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with broken bones.

Stay with NewsCenter 16 as we continue to learn more information on this deadly crash.


