2 organizations bring South Bend students gift of connectivity

Two organizations are helping families have access to computers and affordable internet service.

Bridging the Gap is a joint effort between PCs for People and Mobile Beacon. They gave more than 150 computers and wireless internet hot spots to families with children in South Bend schools.

Families applied and were selected based on their needs.

"Being able to do your homework at home is huge, right? Children and households without a computer and internet at home have to go to the library or stay at school, and when those places close, it's hard to continue doing their homework and doing the research," said Bryan Mauk, executive director of the Ohio-based PCs for People.

Bridging the Gap hopes to return to South Bend to supply more families with computers and internet access.

