2 new vaping-related deaths reported in Indiana

Two more Hoosiers have died from severe lung injuries linked to the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping.

The two new deaths bring the total number of vaping-related deaths in the state to three since Sept. 6, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths were confirmed Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The victims were adults.

The health department did not specify where in the state the deaths happened.

In addition to the two new deaths, state officials are investigating 75 cases of severe vaping-related lung injuries, which is double the same number from a month ago.

"These deaths are heartbreaking," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a release issued Thursday. "I urge anyone who is using these products to consider stopping, especially if you are vaping THC."

Most of the cases of the serious lung injury have happened in people between the ages of 16 and 29, most of them having reported vaping THC.

Symptoms people should be on the lookout for include coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; and fatigue, fever or abdominal pain.

"Anyone who has used an e-cigarette in the last 90 days who is experiencing these symptoms should stop vaping immediately and visit their health care provider," the ISDH release said.

For more information, visit the ISDH's vaping illness information page or the CDC's vaping-related illness page.

