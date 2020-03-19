2 more test positive for coronavirus in St. Joseph County

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in St. Joseph County, bringing the total to five cases.

Two additional individuals in St. Joseph County have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to now 5. Neither of these individuals has required hospitalization, and both are recovering. Both have exposure history to a known COVID-19 case and have been observing self-isolation as instructed, reducing the overall risk to the broader community.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health continues to advise that individuals who have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) remain in self-isolation until test results are back AND they are no longer experiencing any symptoms.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov and for general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.