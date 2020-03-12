2 more coronavirus cases reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported two new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 12.

The two new cases are adults who live in St. Joseph and Marion counties.

The St. Joseph County patient is a man in his 50's who has been quarantined at his home.

He was tested Monday in the parking lot of an outpatient facility.

Additional updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on their online dashboard, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.