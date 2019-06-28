2-month-old found unresponsive in Elkhart dies

A 2-month-old baby who was found unresponsive Wednesday night in Elkhart has died.

Elkhart police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Middlebury Street around 8:26 p.m. after receiving reports of the unresponsive baby.

"A family found the child unresponsive and 911 was called," according to a release from the Elkhart Police Department Thursday. Paramedics then transported the baby to the hospital.

The police department announced the baby's death in a release Friday afternoon.

Police did not immediately indicate what led to the baby being found unresponsive or the child's death.

The updated release says the incident is under investigation and says further information will be handled by the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

