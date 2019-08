Elkhart County police are on the lookout for two men who apparently skipped out on work release duty.

Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Hinchliffe, of Goshen, and 20-year-old D'Andre Blackwell, of South Bend, were both deemed absent without leave after being reported by staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-891-2100.