2 men arrested in La Porte Co. for dealing meth, other drug charges

Two men have been arrested on meth dealing charges after a traffic stop in La Porte County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when officers reportedly noticed a red Dodge Charger commit several traffic violations.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle on U.S. 20 at State Road 39 and discovered illegal drugs and paraphernalia during the stop, which led to the arrests of 23-year-old Shane Evans and 46-year-old Daniel Land.

Evans was arrested for dealing meth and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Land was arrested for dealing meth, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

