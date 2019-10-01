2 medical helicopters called to scene of Elkhart Co. motorcycle-semi crash

Two medical helicopters have been dispatched to transport people involved in an Elkhart County crash between a motorcycle and semitrailer Tuesday night.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of State Road 119 and County Road 40 at 8:29 p.m., dispatch confirmed. That is east of Wakarusa and southwest of Goshen.

Two people were riding the motorcycle involved in the crash.

The details of the collision were not immediately released, nor was the condition of the people involved.

16 News Now is working to learn more. Stay with us on the air and online for updates.

