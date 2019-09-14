2 killed in Berrien County crash Saturday afternoon

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Berrien County early Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. to the area of Jericho Road and Linco Road for a collision involving a pickup truck and car, according to a release issued by the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department.

Investigators say they have determined a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Linco and a 2010 Ford Fusion was heading south on Jericho when they collided, though police did not provide details of the crash.

The 59-year-old male driver of the Ford and his 70-year-old female passenger, of Rochester, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver of the truck, who is from Stevensville, was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not publicly identified any of the people involved.

The collision remains under investigation.

