2 in custody after death of suburban Indianapolis K-9

Two 19-year-olds are in custody following the death of a K-9 Wednesday morning in suburban Indianapolis.

It all started when officers tried to stop a suspected drunk driver with a passenger on Interstate 69. Police arrested one suspect right away, but the other one ran away.

Sierra Hignite talked with a family who woke up to startling video of the suspect trying to break into their home.

Police tried to pull over the alleged drunk driver on I-69 around midnight. The driver wouldn't stop.

What started as a car chase led to a foot chase near Olio Road in Fishers.

"Both of them exited the suspect vehicle here in this general area," said Tom Weger, the Fishers Police Department's media contact and recruitment officer.

One suspect was immediately arrested and police started the search for the other.

"We do believe that at one point one of them was armed," Weger said.

Then, homeowner Rami Obaid got a notification on his Ring doorbell.

"The guy was trying to get into the house," Obaid said. "He tried the door, it was locked. He tried one of the windows, one of the windows were open. He tried to jump in. He moved the curtain. That is when my wife saw him and she screamed."

The suspect ran off before police arrived. It wasn't until later that Obaid realized the suspect had a gun.

"There was some indication that there might have been a shot fired," Weger said.

"I was thinking about the scenarios, he could have taken hostages, he could do many things," Obaid said.

Police continued their search with K-9 Harlej, who found the suspect.

"We do have some indication that they suffered a K-9 bite," Weger said.

Police were able to arrest the suspect around 3 a.m., but Harlej was found shot to death in a wooded area near the scene of the search.

Police aren't saying if the suspect shot the dog, but they say the suspect was armed.

"Next-door people saying that they heard gun shots just a couple blocks south from here," Obaid said.

Harlej was 5 years old and had been with Fishers Police Department since 2015.

A memorial has been set up in the police department lobby, and people wishing to donate can visit the Fishers Police Foundation website.

