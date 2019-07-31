2 in Kosciusko County arrested on meth charges

Two people have been arrested on methamphetamine-related charges in a drug bust late Wednesday morning by Kosciusko County's Narcotics Enforcement Team 43, or NET 43.

Police were on the lookout for Derek Krichbaum, 34, who does not have an established residence, because of an active warrants for felony possession of meth, narcotics possession and paraphernalia possession.

Officers found Krichbaum and 33-year-old Sara Rivera, of Warsaw, hiding in a shed in a mobile home park outside Winona Lake around 11:45 a.m.

As the two were being arrested, police reportedly found 1.5 grams of heroin as well as meth and paraphernalia in plain view.

Krichbaum was arrested on the felony warrants as well as felony possession of meth and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession charges. Rivera was also arrested on a felony possession of meth charge.

