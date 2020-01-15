2 hurt in weekend shooting in Michigan City

Two people were hurt in a shooting over the weekend in Michigan City.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Dewolfe Street Sunday morning around 3 for a report of shots fired. Shortly after receiving the call, two people walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims are still being treated, but they're in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Michigan City Police Department Detective Sgt. Royce Williams at 219-874-3221 ext. 1043 or 219-873-1488, and tipsters may remain anonymous.

