2 hurt in rollover Cass County crash

Two people were hurt in a rollover Cass County crash Wednesday night.

Forty-year-old Christopher Lee, of Elkhart, was driving on Decatur Road north of Shurte Street in Penn Township around 6 p.m. when the crash happened, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Lee reportedly drove off the road and hit a curb, which ended with the car upside down.

Lee and a passenger, 32-year-old Elkhart resident Alicia Egber, were taken to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Police say both Lee and Egber were wearing seat belts, and speed "appears to be a factor" in the crash, which remains under investigation.

