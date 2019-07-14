2 hurt after early morning shooting in South Bend

Two men are hurt after a shooting that occurred around 1:35 Sunday morning in the 300 block of S. Bendix Dr. in South Bend.

Officers found a 44-year-old man with a wound to the hand.

Then a 20-year-old male arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening wound to the chest.

Officers learned there was a physical altercation before shots were fired.

Anyone with info is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

