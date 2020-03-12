2 horses dead after hit-and-run

Two horses were found dead on the side of the road in St. Joseph County, and police are searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible.

Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two horses were found dead near the intersection of Dragoon Trail and Basswood Road. One horse was partially in the road on the eastbound lane, and the other was on the side of the road.

Vehicle parts were found at the scene. They were collected and will be used to try to identify the vehicle.

Contact police if you have any information about what happened.

