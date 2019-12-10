2 finalists remain in hunt for Benton Harbor superintendent

Trustees with the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education have narrowed their search for the district's next superintendent to two candidates.

Four candidates were interviewed Monday night, and the board immediately decided on the final two candidates, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson is one of the finalists. She has been leading Benton Harbor Area Schools since former CEO and Superintendent Robert Herrera resigned in June.

The other finalist is Andrae Townsel, the assistant superintendent of support services with Wayne-Westland Community Schools in suburban Detroit.

The board will interview the two finalists Monday and is expected to make a selection that night.

