2 drivers in Marshall Co. found to have BACs 3 times the legal limit

Two drivers who allegedly had blood alcohol contents of about three times the legal limit were arrested in Marshall County over the weekend.

The first incident happened late Friday night when a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Jack Edgarton, of Granger, near King Road and 6B Road. When police tested Edgarton for alcohol, he was found to have almost three times the legal limit.

He's being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and he's had a similar charge within the last five years.

On Saturday night, Marshall County officials were called to Glenn Overmeyer Drive and Olive Trail, where they found a vehicle in a ditch and 28-year-old Kyle Rayl, of Winamac, behind the wheel.

He was also found to have nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system and was taken to jail.

