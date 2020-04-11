2 dead in Kosciusko County crash

Two people are dead after a car crash in Kosciusko County on Saturday afternoon.

Kosciusko County Sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Packerton Road and CR 225 S around 4:45 p.m.

According to deputies, a Pontiac Montana entered the path of a Dodge Journey at the intersection.

The front of the Journey hit the passenger side of the Montana, causing significant damage.

The driver, Beverly Flannery, 73, of Milford, and the passenger, Linda Musselman, 78, of Milford, of the Montana died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the Journey was transported to a Fort Wayne Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office Fatal Team.

There is no indication of drug or alcohol usage contributing to this crash.