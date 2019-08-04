2 dead after shooting in Dowagiac

Two people are dead in Dowagiac after officers responded to a call that a female had been shot by her husband.

Saturday evening around 8:45pm, Dowagiac officers received a 911 call regarding a female having been shot by her husband in the 300 block of McOmber street.

Officers located a deceased 41 year old male subject at the scene.

A 49 year old female was also present. She appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital by Pride Care EMS.

She was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival at the hospital.

At this time it does not appear that anyone else is involved and there is no risk or concerns for the safety of the community.

This case does remain under investigation at this time. If anyone should have additional information regarding this case they are asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.