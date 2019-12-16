2 dead after crashing into semitrailer

Two people have died after crashing into a semitrailer in Marshall County.

It happened around noon Monday at U.S. 6 and Miami Trail. U.S. 6 was closed between State Road 106 and Miami Trail as officials investigated.

Police say the car was southbound on Miami and didn't stop at the stop sign. That vehicle ended up under the trailer of a westbound semi.

The car was dragged about 300 feet.

One man and one woman were in the car, and both died in the crash. They have not been publicly identified.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

