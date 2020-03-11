2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

Michigan officials say two people in the Detroit area have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

A woman in Oakland County had traveled outside the country, while a man from Wayne County had traveled within the U.S. They are in hospitals and are middle-aged. Both cases will be reviewed by federal health experts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and urged people to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces. More recommendations are expected in coming days.

