Endangered missing advisory issued for 2 children, 1 with autism

Police in Michigan are searching for two children, one of whom has autism, who may be with their potentially violent parents.

Nine-year-old Karley Marie Dunkelberger and 7-year-old Bentley Paul Dunkelberger are missing from Battle Creek, according to Michigan State Police.

The pair may be with their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger, who have a history of drug use and "violent tendencies when together."

The children may be in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with Michigan license plate 4LUZ90.

Karley, who has been diagnosed as autistic, is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and 61 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Bentley, who speaks with a stutter and may be wearing glasses, is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and 46 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say the siblings likely have left the state of Michigan, but anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Battle Creek police at 269-966-3356 or 911.

