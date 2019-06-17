2 arrested in connection with attempted trailer theft

Police have arrested two people in connection with the attempted theft of a trailer and possession of meth in Edwardsburg.

Monday morning, just after midnight, police say an officer found a suspicious vehicle backed up to a utility trailer in the Lunker's parking lot.

After speaking with both the driver and a passenger, the officer determined they were trying to steal the trailer.

The officer then searched the vehicle, finding meth and what officials call "tools used in burglaries."

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444 or email otepd@comcast.net.

