2 arrested in connection with Walmart arson

Two people have been arrested in connection with the Halloween arson at the Walmart in Niles.

Emergency crews responded to the store just after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The store was evacuated for a short time. No one was hurt, and the store was cleared just before 4:30 a.m.

Stephen Edward Taghon, a 34-year-old from South Bend, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with arson 3rd degree, larceny in a building, and retail fraud 3rd degree.

Paula Marie Kryski, a 36-year-old from South Bend, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson 3rd degree and retail fraud 3rd degree.

Taghon and Kryski have been lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail pending their extradition to Berrien County.

Officers have responded to three similar arson cases at the store in the past 10 months. Investigators are working to see if the fires are connected.

