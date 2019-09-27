2 arrested after police chase starting in LaGrange Co. ends in Michigan

Two people were arrested after a LaGrange County police chase Thursday.

Officers tried stopping a car containing 44-year-old Kevin Smith and 34-year-old Richard Moore, both of LaGrange, on County Road 750 North at about 8 p.m., but they allegedly refused to pull over.

After the pursuit continued north into Michigan, the vehicle hit Stop Sticks and went into a corn field just south of Colon before authorities say Smith ran away.

Moore was taken into custody. Smith was able to get away from police for about an hour before they found him hiding along a bank of the Little Swan River.

Both are charged with resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving and reckless driving.

