2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash in South Bend.

Police tell us the chase began in the western part of St. Joseph County on State Road 2.

Officers were assisting a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

The chase ended late Monday morning near Lincolnway and William, just west of downtown.

The man who was driving and a woman passenger were both taken into custody.

Both the suspects' car and a state police cruiser were taken away on a wrecker.

Lincolnway is closed in all directions at William as of late Monday morning as police continue to investigate.

We're working to learn more on this breaking story.

