2 arrested after multiple thefts from storage units

Two people have been arrested after an investigation into thefts from storage units.

In early August, the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department received multiple reports of thefts from storage units at Castle Storage on State Road 17.

The Bourbon Police Department also had report of thefts from storage units in the Bourbon area.

After an investigation, police arrested Jordan Dallie, who is a 29-year-old from Mishawaka, and Jessica Hall, a 29-year-old from Warsaw.

Both suspects were booked into the Marshall County Jail for burglary and theft.

