2 arrested after man with intellectual disabilities found with bugs crawling on him

A man with intellectual disabilities was found with bugs crawling on him, and his caregiver sister and another man have been arrested on several drug charges and for neglect of a dependent.

The arrests were the culmination of a monthslong investigation that stemmed from a tip that a Rochester home was the site of illegal drug activity, according to Indiana State Police.

Police on Wednesday arrested 35-year-old Adina Jezreel Keckler. They also served a search warrant at the home in the 700 block of Cherry Tree Lane and reportedly found about 8 ounces of methamphetamine, 11 guns – including an AR-15 that was reported stolen out of Cass County, Indiana – and about $951.

It was during the search that police also reportedly found Keckler's younger adult brother, who has intellectual disabilities and who relies on Keckler for care.

"He was found to be in an unclean state and allegedly had bugs crawling on his person," a release from ISP says.

He was taken to the hospital and eventually released into the care of another family member.

Keckler was charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of stolen property, neglect of a dependent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ISP did not clarify the connection between the two homes, but troopers also executed a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of East Main Street in Macy, near the border of Fulton and Miami counties. There they reportedly found two guns with damaged serial numbers, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the frame of a motorcycle that was reported stolen from Howard County, Indiana.

Scotty Evers, 35, who lives at the Main Street home, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number.

