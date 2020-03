Two people were arrested after a drug bust last week in Plymouth.

Forty-year-old Brian Hubert and 32-year-old Kristina Warner were arrested after police searched a home in the 1200 block of North Plum Street Thursday.

During the investigation, officers found several ounces of cocaine along with marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash.

Both Hubert and Warner are being held on a $50,000 cash bond for dealing cocaine.