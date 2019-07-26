2 Starke Co. men plead guilty to separate drug charges

Two men charged in separate incidents involving drugs have entered guilty pleas in Starke County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Caudill, of Knox, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, according to our reporting partners at WKVI.

Caudill admitted to the judge that he was pulled over on April 8 for failing to use a turn signal.

During the traffic stop, officers found meth and three syringes in a backpack in Caudill's vehicle.

He has been sentenced to 15 months in jail, with nine months suspended to be served on probation.

Meanwhile, WKVI also reports that 30-year-old Adam Wagers, of Grovertown, pleaded guilty to dealing meth with intent to deliver.

He told the judge that he was at the Grovertown truck stop last October when a person he was with was accused of stealing something from the business.

When officers arrived, Wagers got out of the car with his hands raised and told police he had drugs in the car.

Officers searched the car and found a scale and individual small bags of meth.

He received a five-year sentence, with one year suspended to be served on probation.

