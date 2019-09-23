Two SB school execs resign amid transportation, food issues

Two prominent South Bend Community School Corporation executives have resigned their positions.

Juan Legus, who was the director of transportation, resigned and will be temporarily replaced by corporation Chief Operating Officer Rene Sanchez.

Victoria Moore, who was the food and nutrition director, also resigned. Chartwells, the school district's new food service vendor, will work with the corporation to decide whether someone will be needed to fill Moore's now vacated position.

In the meantime, Chief Financial Officer Kareemah Fowler will act as a liaison between the district and Chartwells.

“It’s time we took bold, decisive action that will actually help our students, not hinder them,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said in a release issued Monday evening.

The shake-up comes at a time when there have been problems with late busing and schools' lunch programs reportedly running out of food.

"Our students can’t learn if we can’t get them to their schools in the morning,” Cummings said in the release. "They deserve better, and I will continue to look for additional ways to improve not only transportation but all of our services. Food and transportation are two major areas that call for improvement, and I expect to see those improvements soon."

Following the reports of schools running out of food, Cummings brought in Chartwells ahead of the originally scheduled October start date. Those reports also sparked an internal investigation to figure out why the reported shortage happened.

The release also says that four weeks into the school year, "transportation problems continue to plague the corporation."

