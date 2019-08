A new study ranks two counties in Michiana as two of the Top 10 places in Indiana for small-business owners.

LaGrange County is the second best county in the state for small-business owners, while St. Joseph County is the ninth best, according to a study by SmartAsset.

The study weighed the percentage of people in a county with small-business income, the proportion of that income to overall income and taxes paid by small-business owners.