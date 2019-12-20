2 Michiana Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters merging

Two chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters are merging starting on the first day of the new year.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph County is merging with Big Brothers Big Sisters of lower West Michigan.

The two organizations have been talking about it for several months and have concluded that merging will allow each one to improve efficiencies and serve more children in the region.

The Lower West Michigan affiliate serves Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph County will be the new entity to serve these areas and will continue to maintain an office in Niles.

