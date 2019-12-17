$1K stolen from Humane Society of St. Joseph Co.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the theft of about $1,000 from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

The jug used to collect donations was stolen between Dec. 9 and 10, according to a Facebook post from Mishawaka police.

To donate in an attempt to replace the stolen money, visit the Facebook fundraiser organized by Tracy Korn.

Korn, who said she loves the Humane Society, was so angry when she heard the theft happened that she decided to step in and help.

"They're just the most generous, loving people," Korn said. "I mean, they dedicate their lives to helping the innocent and the helpless. ...I mean who wouldn't want to step in and help them?"

16 News Now reached out to the Humane Society, but officials declined to comment.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-11684 ext. 3251.

