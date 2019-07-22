19th Annual Niles Burn Run raises money for young burn victims

Over 300 bikers took to the roads of Berrien and Cass Counties on Sunday for the Niles Burn Run, a 60 mile ride that raises awareness and money for the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

The Great Lakes Burn Camp is a place for kids and teens who have had traumatic burn experiences. Their goal is to promote healing, self-esteem, confidence, and general well-being for burn injured children.

Last year over $17,000 was raised from the event and helped send 28 kids to camp. If you'd like to donate you can visit their website at www.greatlakesburncamp.org.

