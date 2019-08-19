19-year-old drowns in eastern Indiana private pond

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a 19-year-old in eastern Indiana Sunday night.

Daniel Burris, of Auburn, went underwater "for an unknown reason," a release from the DNR says.

Burris's family members reportedly found him in the pond and took him to shore, administering CPR until emergency medical workers arrived. They continued CPR on the scene, but Burris was pronounced dead by the DeKalb County coroner.

Conservation officers continue to investigate the drowning.

