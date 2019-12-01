19-year-old dead after shooting in Benton Township

A woman is dead after shooting Saturday in Benton Township.

Police say it happened in the 200 block of Concord at Blossom Acres housing just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot to the chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say it is believed the victim was last seen alive with her 22-year-old boyfriend Marion Perry who police are now looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-stop.